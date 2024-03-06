The A14 near Newmarket has reopened after a closing for work last night.

National Highways has been working to fix a stretch of the eastbound route, between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 39 at Kentford, which became waterlogged a fortnight ago.

More than 10 million litres of water have been removed since last week, roughly equivalent to four Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The A14 eastbound has reopened near Newmarket. Picture: National Highways

An overnight closure was put in place last night to install pumps and pipes to assist with draining the road.

One lane reopened at 7am, although two lanes remain shut.

The authority urged people to plan ahead when travelling.