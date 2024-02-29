A section of the A14 is closed again, a week after it first shut due to flooding.

All lanes are closed on the A14 eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 39 at Kentford, with delays of 30 minutes, according to Traffic England.

One lane on the westbound side was also shut, between junction 38 at the A1304 and J37. It reopened at around 8am.

The A14 eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 39 at the A11 has been shut again by National Highways. Picture: National Highways

The #A14 in #Cambridgeshire remains closed eastbound between J37 #Newmarket & J39 #Kentford due to flooding.



All lanes have re-opened westbound.



More information, including the diversion route can be found via the link here -https://t.co/6RFhTJnmnz pic.twitter.com/Aqdu8AtDxn — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) February 29, 2024

Since the original closure last Thursday, the road had been partially open, with one lane of three being used while National Highways worked to clear the standing water on lanes one and two.

The agency said on X at 7.57am today the carriageway would remain closed while investigations continued.

Yesterday, it announced there was no prediction as to when the stretch would reopen.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for journeys.