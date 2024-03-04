A flood-hit section of the A14 remains closed after heavy rain last week.

Flooding has affected the eastbound route between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at Red Lodge since last Thursday, February 22.

By last Friday, more than seven million litres of water had been removed.

The A14 remains shut near Newmarket.

A spokesperson said ground water levels were excessive and not naturally draining away. This, combined with the rain, was creating a challenging situation.

National Highways has said two of three lanes remained closed due to the flooding.

Investigations continue.