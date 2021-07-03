One lane of the A14 which closed just over the Suffolk border after a crash has now reopened.

It was closed not far from Newmarket - westbound between junction 36, Nine Mile Hill, to junction 35, Fen Ditton and Stow Cum Quy.

Highways England posted about the crash in Cambridgeshire on Twitter and said traffic officers and police were on the scene at about 8am.

One lane of the A14 which had been closed just over the Suffolk border after a crash has now reopened

A short time ago, they issued an update which said all lanes were now 'running' as the vehicle involved in the collision had been recovered to a 'safe location'.

According to the AA Route Planner, traffic had been 'coping well' with the lane closure.

