Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Subscribe Now

A14 lane closed outside Swaffham Bulbeck near Newmarket after crash between two vans

By Cameron Reid
-
cameron.reid@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:04, 10 May 2023

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

The A14 has been partially closed this morning after a two-vehicle crash near a Suffolk town.

Police were called at 6.42am to reports of a collision between two vans on the A14 westbound outside Swaffham Bulbeck near Newmarket.

According to a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police, paramedics attended the scene with passengers only suffering minor injuries in the incident.

Police were called this morning to reports of a collision on the A14 westbound outside Swaffham Bulbeck. Picture: Google Maps
Police were called this morning to reports of a collision on the A14 westbound outside Swaffham Bulbeck. Picture: Google Maps

Officers have now left the scene and Suffolk Highways are managing the road.

Accidents Newmarket Suffolk Homepage Cameron Reid