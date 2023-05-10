The A14 has been partially closed this morning after a two-vehicle crash near a Suffolk town.

Police were called at 6.42am to reports of a collision between two vans on the A14 westbound outside Swaffham Bulbeck near Newmarket.

According to a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police, paramedics attended the scene with passengers only suffering minor injuries in the incident.

Police were called this morning to reports of a collision on the A14 westbound outside Swaffham Bulbeck. Picture: Google Maps

Officers have now left the scene and Suffolk Highways are managing the road.