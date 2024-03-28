A lane of the A14 was closed for almost three hours after a two-vehicle crash.

The police were called at 4pm yesterday to the crash on the eastbound route, between junction 37 and junction 38, in Newmarket.

The third lane of the road was blocked while the police waited for recovery.

A lane of the A14 in Newmarket was closed for almost three hours yesterday. Picture: Google Maps

All passing traffic had to use the second lane as lane one is still shut for roadworks due to flooding.

No injuries were reported and the road was cleared just after 6.45pm.