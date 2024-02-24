Two lanes on the A14 near Newmarket are closed due to flooding.

Lanes one and two (of three) eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at the A11 were shut on Thursday after being submerged following heavy rainfall in the area.

This morning, a National Highways spokesperson said lane two had re-opened.

Two lanes eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at the A11 are shut due to flooding. Picture: National Highways

However, at 10.49am they said two lanes were now closed.

Delays of up to 20 minutes have been reported on approach.