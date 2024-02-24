A14 lanes near Newmarket shut due to flooding
Published: 10:03, 24 February 2024
| Updated: 11:05, 24 February 2024
Two lanes on the A14 near Newmarket are closed due to flooding.
Lanes one and two (of three) eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at the A11 were shut on Thursday after being submerged following heavy rainfall in the area.
This morning, a National Highways spokesperson said lane two had re-opened.
However, at 10.49am they said two lanes were now closed.
Delays of up to 20 minutes have been reported on approach.