One lane remains closed on a stretch of the A14 near Newmarket due to flooding.

Two eastbound lanes were closed yesterday between junction 37 and junction 38 at the A11 after heavy rainfall.

A gully sucker was used to deal with the flood water.

One lane of the A14 is closed outside Newmarket, between junction 37 and 38. Picture: Google Maps

National Highways are en route with equipment to clear the water. Picture: National Highways

National Highways is urging motorists to allow extra time for their journey this morning.

A recent tweet said that National Highways service providers are en route with specialist equipment to clear the flood water.

Traffic is moving well, according to the the AA Traffic Map, as the second and third lanes are open.