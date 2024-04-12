Home   Newmarket   News   Article

The A14, at junction 39, Kentford, near Newmarket, closed both ways after three-vehicle crash

By Martyna Wiecha
Published: 14:46, 12 April 2024
 | Updated: 15:32, 12 April 2024

The A14 has been closed both ways after a three-vehicle crash.

Police were called to reports of a collision at junction 39 eastbound, Kentford, near Newmarket, just before midday.

According to a police spokesperson, a lorry is blocking lane one of the carriageway, with debris in lane two.

The A14 at junction 39, Kentford, has been closed both ways following a three-vehicle crash. Picture: Google Maps
There is no indication of any injuries.

The incident is ongoing.

