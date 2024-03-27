There are heavy delays on the A14 near Newmarket.

Police and National Highways are at the scene on the eastbound route, between junction 37 and junction 38.

A crash closed lane three.

One lane on the A14 is blocked after a crash. Picture: Google

Lane one is also shut for long-term roadworks due to flooding which began a month ago.

Traffic was only able to flow through the second lane.

National Highways posted on X at 6.15pm saying lane three had reopened, but there was still around miles of congestion, delaying journeys by approximately 60 minutes.