A14 partially blocked between junctions 37 and 38 at Newmarket after crash
Published: 17:49, 27 March 2024
| Updated: 19:03, 27 March 2024
There are heavy delays on the A14 near Newmarket.
Police and National Highways are at the scene on the eastbound route, between junction 37 and junction 38.
A crash closed lane three.
Lane one is also shut for long-term roadworks due to flooding which began a month ago.
Traffic was only able to flow through the second lane.
National Highways posted on X at 6.15pm saying lane three had reopened, but there was still around miles of congestion, delaying journeys by approximately 60 minutes.