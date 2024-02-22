Part of the A14 outside a Suffolk town has been partially blocked due to flooding.

The major route heading eastbound near Newmarket has become flooded between junctions 37 and 38.

Motorists had experienced delays in the same area on Tuesday after traffic was stopped on the carriageway for about an hour due to a suspected burst water main.

Part of the A14 outside Newmarket has been partially blocked due to flooding. Picture: Google Maps

A yellow weather warning is in place for Suffolk with heavy rain and strong winds expected.