There are delays on the A14 near Newmarket following a single-vehicle crash.

Police were called to eastbound carriageway, near to junction 38 for the A11, at 2.50pm after reports of a collision.

One lane of the carriageway is shut, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed.

One lane of the A14 is closed near Newmarket. Picture: Phil Fuller

They added: "Police are in attendance to clear debris and there has been damage to the central reservation."

The extent of injuries is unclear at this stage.

A lane of the A14 is also closed near Claydon due to a broken down lorry.