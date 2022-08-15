A14 near Newmarket partially closed on eastbound carriageway after single-vehicle crash
Published: 15:59, 15 August 2022
| Updated: 16:01, 15 August 2022
There are delays on the A14 near Newmarket following a single-vehicle crash.
Police were called to eastbound carriageway, near to junction 38 for the A11, at 2.50pm after reports of a collision.
One lane of the carriageway is shut, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed.
They added: "Police are in attendance to clear debris and there has been damage to the central reservation."
The extent of injuries is unclear at this stage.
A lane of the A14 is also closed near Claydon due to a broken down lorry.