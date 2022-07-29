Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Subscribe Now

A14 reopens near Newmarket following broken down vehicle

By Ben Robinson
-
ben.robinson@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:26, 29 July 2022
 | Updated: 15:25, 29 July 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Motorists on the A14 were faced with long delays earlier after a vehicle broke down near Newmarket.

The westbound carriageway was partially blocked near junction 37 at Newmarket due to the incident.

There were approximately four miles of hold-ups in the area, with traffic stretching back to junction 39 at Kentford.

The A14 is partially closed near Newmarket. Picture: Phil Fuller
The A14 is partially closed near Newmarket. Picture: Phil Fuller

However, delays remain in the area due to roadworks being carried out on the A14.

The AA Traffic Map is showing that there are still delays in the area.

Newmarket Suffolk Homepage Traffic and Travel Ben Robinson