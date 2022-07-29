Motorists on the A14 were faced with long delays earlier after a vehicle broke down near Newmarket.

The westbound carriageway was partially blocked near junction 37 at Newmarket due to the incident.

There were approximately four miles of hold-ups in the area, with traffic stretching back to junction 39 at Kentford.

The A14 is partially closed near Newmarket. Picture: Phil Fuller

However, delays remain in the area due to roadworks being carried out on the A14.

The AA Traffic Map is showing that there are still delays in the area.