Two people were taken to hospital after a crash involving a tractor and a car.

Police were called to the A14 just after 8.10am to the two-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway, near the A142 Fordham Road.

The tractor collided with the central reservation and overturned.

Police were called to a collision involving a tractor and car on the A14 in Newmarket. Picture: Google and istock

Police, an ambulance crew and National Highways East attended.

There were no reports of serious injuries at the time.

Both lanes were blocked as the tractor leaked fuel onto the road.

At 1.02pm, National Highways said the A14 had reopened eastbound between junction 38 at Newmarket and junction 40 at Higham.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said the drivers of the tractor and car were transported to West Suffolk Hospital for further assessment and treatment.