A major road connecting Newmarket and Cambridge has reopened several hours after a three-vehicle collision which saw a lorry leave the carriageway and crash into trees.

The A14 eastbound between junctions 35 and 36 was shut and emergency crews were on the scene following the serious crash at about 10.40am.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said three vehicles were involved in the collision and two people were treated for minor injuries.

Part of the A14 was closed following the crash. Picture: National Highways

A diversion was in place while the road was shut.

National Highways confirmed the road had fully reopened at about 4.30pm and said all delays had been cleared.