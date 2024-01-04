Major delays have been reported on the A14 due to glass debris on the highway.

One lane of the A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, near Newmarket, has been closed.

Drivers are facing up to 50 minutes of delays, according to National Highways.

One lane of the A14 westbound between junction 37 and 36, near Newmarket, has been closed. Picture: Google Maps

Clear-up crews are currently en route.

According to the AA map, the highway was closed earlier this morning, at 6.10am.