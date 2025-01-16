The A14 near Newmarket has reopened after a serious crash.

Emergency services were called to the eastbound route between junctions 35 at Stow Cum Quy and 36 at Six Mile Bottom, near the A11 turnoff, at 5.45am today.

This follows a three-vehicle crash.

The A14 at junction 36 after the crash. Picture: National Highways

Tailbacks for the crash stretch back to Cambridge.

A spokesman for National Highways said the route reopened shortly before 9am.