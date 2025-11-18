The A14 is closed near Newmarket due to a serious crash.

National Highways warned the westbound route between junction 36, the A11 turnoff, and junction 31 at Girton Interchange was closed off shortly before 3pm.

By 4.20pm, one lane on the eastbound route between junctions 35 and 36 was also shut.

The A14 is shut. Picture: iStock

A spokesperson for the authority said the crash involved a single vehicle.

All emergency services are at the scene.