Part of the A14 westbound close to Newmarket is currently at a standstill as a three-vehicle crash has blocked two lanes.

Fire crews were called to the scene near junction 37 (Exning) just after 10.40am after a lorry crashed into trees after leaving the carriageway, sustaining heavy damage to its front.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed lanes one and two of the road are blocked. Traffic in the area is described as 'heavy'.

Part of the A14 westbound is closed following the crash. Picture: National Highways (54302089)

Three fire crews from Cambridge, one from Soham and one from Newmarket have been called to the scene.

A diversion has been put in place allowing drivers to exit the A14 at junction 35 and take the A1303 for six miles until the A1303/A1304 junction.

Drivers will then continue on to the A1304 in to Newmarket to the A1304/A142 roundabout where they will take the A142 and rejoin the A14 at junction 37, missing the block.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said three vehicles were involved in the collision and two people were treated for minor injuries.