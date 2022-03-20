A Newmarket town councillor, who has been fighting to give his constituents a clear picture of when long-running roadworks, and an associated clean-up operation, will be finished said he was disappointed by the latest update issued by Suffolk County Council.

Cllr Julian Ferries said the council’s report had provided little information of any value.

“There are no dates given and no time lines for the work, just a general comment at the end about when the next phase may start which is disappointing,” he said.

Town councillor Julian Ferries pictured at the site of the A142 roadworks in Newmarket. Picture by Mark Westley.

“Nobody can say exactly how long these bridge roadworks will go on for and nothing has been clarified, which just isn’t fair on the residents living nearby and people coming in to the town.”

The roadworks, which are on the A142 Fordham Road, near junction 37 of the A14, have been in place for almost a year, with the surfaces of nearby roads, including the roundabout near the Burger King restaurant, damaged by traffic.

Cllr Paul West, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for operational highways and flooding, said the authority was more than aware of the worsening condition of Fordham Road, and gave the primary cause of the surface degradation as National Highways works on the bridge and the A14.

The tarmac at the Burger King roundabout has been damaged.

And he forwarded a statement, from the council’s team of community engineers, which said because the national highways works took priority over Suffolk County Council’s for anything other than emergency repairs, the council had been unable to access this section of road to undertake any permanent works. Instead, it had patched numerous carriageway defects and temporarily repaired gullies.

“This road is inspected monthly as part of the council’s statutory duties and due to the number of defects and the ongoing issues here, the assessment officer is inspecting this weekly to raise further orders or to arrange top-ups of the temporary repairs.

"Unfortunately, these repairs will have to remain temporary ones until National Highways have completed their works,” it said.

It added: “ Our teams understand the frustration at the delay in resolving these issues and will arrange the repairs as soon as they are able and they tentatively hope to be able to begin this in the next few weeks.”