This abandoned Nissen hut is all set to be converted into a unique one-bedroom home - but it'll cost you £140,000 to get started.

The derelict military barracks on the Suffolk/Cambridgeshire border is being touted as a dream home conversation opportunity with planning permission already in place.

The steel hut - measuring 15m x 5m - has the council's green light to become a one-bed home with open-plan living accommodation.

The hut could be yours for £140,000. Picture: SWNS (50995200)

But work still needs to be done to convert the property, including the installation of heating, electricity and gas.

Nissen huts were historically used as sleeping quarters for soldiers during World War II, so it'll need a jolt of energy to bring it back to the 21st Century.

It's located in a rural area near Fordham - around 15 miles from Cambridge and 5 miles from Newmarket - and comes with a 30-foot shipping container and an open-fronted timber barn.

The hut has permission to be converted into a one-bedroom home. Picture: SWNS (50995420)

The buildings sit on a 0.34-acre farmyard, with the land included in the lot.

The Nissen hut features a brick front with a corrugated iron roof and will go under the hammer at £140,000 with estate agent Cheffins next Wednesday, September 15.

Previous refurb projects on Nissen hut have seen rusty buildings transformed into magnificent five-bedroom homes.

And the price can boom too - with some converted Nissen huts selling for well over £1million.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk