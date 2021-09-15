An abandoned Nissen hut set to be converted into a unique one-bedroom home has sold at auction this afternoon for £169,000.

The derelict military barracks in Fordham, on the Suffolk/Cambridgeshire border, was hailed as a dream home conversation opportunity with planning permission already in place.

During a property auction today, the hut, listed by estate agent Cheffins, has sold for £169,000 to an online bidder.

The estimate for the hut was £140,000, but it garnered lots of local attention with many wanting the chance to make the historic building their own.

The buildings sit on a 0.34-acre farmyard, with the land included in the lot. The hut features a brick front with a corrugated iron roof.

It's located in a rural area near Fordham - around 15 miles from Cambridge and 5 miles from Newmarket - and comes with a 30-foot shipping container and an open-fronted timber barn.

Some converted Nissen huts sell for over £1million.

