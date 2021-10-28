Nick Froy, headteacher of Newmarket Academy, has announced that he is to step down.

Announcing the move this week, Mr Froy paid tribute to his colleagues, and the town community, for the support the academy has received during his eight years at the helm.

“It has been an honour and privilege to work at the school and see the school grow in every way for the last five years,” he said.

Newmarket Academy GCSE results day. Nick Froy Newmarket Head Teacher. Picture by Mark Westley

“We have achieved a great deal and feel that the school is now one which serves its community well.

“I am convinced that now is the time for a new headteacher to lead the academy on the next stage of its development and journey.”

Mr Froy took the Exning Road secondary school from an inadequate rating to a good Ofsted judgment in 2017.

After its Ofsted inspection in February 2013, the school was placed in special measures but four years later, government inspectors found every aspect of the school has been changed under its new leadership, and it had a strong strategic direction.

Mr Froy said he was proud of being part of a team that had transformed the school.

“I am fortunate to have worked with so many inspirational and innovative colleagues in the school and the wider community,” he

said.

“We have built up amazing relationship with the local community which has led to the transformation of the school.

“Together, we have built a school that the community can be proud of and I look forward to supporting it going from strength to strength.”

Mr Froy was also instrumental in developing the partnership between the school, and the Newmarket-based Godolphin racing and breeding organisation, which has resulted in huge investment in the school, and its students, and the building of a new library.

Mr Froy will be taking a role as a director of secondary education within the central team of Unity Schools Partnership, of which Newmarket Academy is a member school.

Paying tribute to Mr Froy’s leadership at the academy, Tim Coulson, chief executive of the trust, said: “We are delighted he has agreed to support secondary schools across the trust in his new role and we are looking forward to finding a new headteacher that will

continue all his fine work at Newmarket.”

