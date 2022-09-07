Two access points and an internal spine road within the controversial 400-dwelling development at Newmarket’s Hatchfield Farm have been given the green light, despite concerns about road safety implications.

A meeting of West Suffolk Council’s development control committee voted in favour of a reserved matters application for two accesses and an internal spine road at the Hatchfield Farm development.

Suffolk County Council Highway Authority and East Cambridgeshire District Council did not object to the application, but Newmarket Town Council expressed concerns about congestion, and cycling and pedestrian paths.

Karen Soons, Conservative councillor for Newmarket North, said: “I am concerned about visibility when exiting the new Hatchfield Farm site.

“The surrounding roads are poorly maintained. Currently, there is gridlock at peak times at Fordham Road by Tesco and near the A14 junction.

“When Hatchfield Road is built, the gridlock will be more often and for much longer periods, and run the risk of the entire town being affected.

“Please could a condition be made that the road at the junction of A14 is widened to increase visibility, and the surrounding existing road be upgraded?”

Outline planning permission for the development was granted in March 2020 after many years of rejections and controversy.

The approved application included conditions put forward by the Highway Authority – that no development will start until an estate road phasing and completion plan sets out development phases and standards of construction; development follows this plan; details of bus stop provision are submitted and approved before the development starts; and that these bus stop plans are followed.

Independent councillor Trevor Beckwith said: “I am very pleased that more housing is being provided at Newmarket, which is desperately needed and desperately wanted by the public there.

“The issues about are for our officers at Suffolk County Council to deal with.”

County councils have control over highways, while district councils can have an influence through their responsibility for approving or objecting to planning applications.