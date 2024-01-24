An accountancy firm has announced the appointment of a tax specialist.

Andrew Cockman, a highly-regarded chartered tax adviser and trust and estate practitioner, has joined Streets Chartered Accountants.

He will be looking after clients from across the company’s 23 offices across the country, including Newmarket and Cambridge.

Andrew Cockman has joined Streets Accountants. Picture: Streets Accountants

Mr Cockman, has focused on private client and trust related taxation throughout his career, having worked in the top five accountancy practices in the UK, known as the Big 5.

His specialism includes tax planning for non-UK domiciliaries and their offshore trusts, as well as inheritance tax and capital gains tax consulting for shareholders in family companies and their family trusts.

He is particularly interested in estate planning.

Mr Cockman is also closely involved with the Tax Faculty of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and is a member of the Private Client Committee of the Tax Faculty.

He contributes a monthly article on estate planning for Croner i’s Tax Weekly as well as contributing regularly to the Tax Faculty’s TAXline magazine.

Paul Tutin, chairman and managing partner at Streets, said: “We are delighted to welcome

Andrew to the firm with his appointment as a tax partner within our tax practice and as a

member of our private client team.

“With the expansion of our practice, it is important we can service the needs of our clients

and in particular the requirement for more specialist high-end tax advice and planning.

“Andrew will therefore be a great asset to our team and clients alike. We are very fortunate

to have secured his appointment.”

Andrew Cockman said: “I was particularly attracted to the role with Streets as it has a

progressive approach and it provides me with the opportunity to work with like-minded private

client tax specialists in a supportive and entrepreneurial environment.

“I am looking forward to both looking after the needs of clients but also being a key member

of the firm’s private client tax team and developing the firm’s service and offering to meet

the needs of individuals and owner managed businesses now and in the future.”