Suffolk Police are appealing to the public after a man had an acid-like substance squirted at him and got pushed against a wall.

The incident occurred on September 8 between 9pm and 10pm, in The Avenue, Newmarket.

The offender approached the victim with a syringe, and squirted an acid-like substance at his arm.

Credit: Google Maps

He then pushed the victim against a wall, causing cuts to his face.

The offender is described as a slim white male, with short dark hair and a beard.

He is around 5ft 4in tall, and was, at the time, wearing a dark-blue T-shirt and dark jogging trousers.

Investigators are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have information of potential interest to investigators, to get in touch via 101, quoting crime reference 37/54357/23.

Alternatively, a report can be filed on Suffolk Constabulary’s website.