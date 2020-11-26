Additional grant support still available for West Suffolk businesses

Funding is still available through the first phase of a West Suffolk Council scheme designed to help businesses and traders across the region during lockdown, taking in towns such as Haverhill, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, including some who have not been eligible for the Local Restrictions Support Grant (LRSG).

West Suffolk Council has been allocated £3.6m from Government to pay out to businesses under the Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG).

It is understood that this money is a one-off allocation that will also be used to support local businesses during any further lockdowns as well as recovery in 2021.

West Suffolk House in Bury St Edmunds, home to West Suffolk Council. Picture Mark Westley.

The Government has directed that this should be targeted at the retail, hospitality, leisure and events sectors.

The funding can also provide additional grant support to larger local businesses important to the local economy, and provide support to businesses outside the business rates system, which are required to close.

West Suffolk has consulted with the Federation of Small Businesses, New Anglia LEP, Our Bury St Edmunds, Love Newmarket, Menta, the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, Bury St Edmunds and Beyond, Discover Newmarket, Visit Suffolk, ONE Haverhill and Visit East of England.

Cllr John Griffiths, Leader of West Suffolk Council

The first phase of the ARG will be open to:

Market traders selling “non-essential” goods Small bed and breakfast businesses Businesses that occupy shared spaces, that are required to close Businesses that occupy home-based premises, that are required to close Mobile businesses, that are required to close Businesses in the supply chain for the retail, hospitality, leisure, events and tourism sectors including those that are still operating but can demonstrate that their business has been severely adversely impacted by the national restrictions Local independent businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors with a rateable value of £51,000 or over that have been required to close Community centres attached to places of worship

The amounts that will be paid to each type of business are detailed in the scheme.

The grants are a contribution towards the fixed ongoing business costs and relate to the 28 days of the national restrictions announced by Government.

Further phases of the ARG, to cover other forms of support will be announced at a later date.

Businesses under phase one of ARG have until December 2 to apply.

The application form alongside eligibility criteria and evidence required can be found HERE

Cllr John Griffiths, Leader of West Suffolk Council said: “This is the first phase of the Additional Restrictions Grant scheme.

"We are grateful for the feedback from local business representatives that have helped us to develop the scheme and support many West Suffolk businesses that have not been eligible for a grant during this second period of national restrictions.

“The grants relate to the 28 days of restriction and are intended as a contribution towards ongoing fixed business costs rather than covering all expenses.

"They are meant for businesses that have been adversely impacted by the Government’s required closures in the retail, hospitality leisure and events sectors.

“There will be further phases, notwithstanding the limited amount of money allocated to us to further support our businesses, but I would urge anyone who thinks they may be eligible under this first phase to visit the website.”

Head to our business page for all of the latest news about businesses in Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk