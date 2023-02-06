Work is progressing on the 400-home Hatchfield Farm development in a Suffolk town, as this aerial drone shot taken by Phil Fuller shows.

The controversial plans to build the estate in Fordham Road, Newmarket, which had been on the table since 2009, were finally given the go-ahead three years ago.

After two planning inquiries which supported the development, the then Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Robert Jenrick, gave the final approval.

The plans to build the Hatchfield Farm development had been on the table since 2009. Picture: Phil Fuller

Last autumn two access points and an internal spine road within the development were given the green light by West Suffolk Council despite concerns about road safety implications.

Suffolk County Council, the highway authority, did not object to the application, but Newmarket town councillors expressed concerns about congestion.

Karen Soons, Conservative district councillor for the Newmarket North ward, said: “I am concerned about visibility when exiting the site. The surrounding roads are poorly maintained.

"Currently, there is gridlock at peak times at Fordham Road by Tesco and near the A14 junction.”