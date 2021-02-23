Newmarket's new Aldi store is taking shape as builders rush to complete the supermarket ahead of its opening in just over two months time.

The Exning Road site, which in October 2019 was a seemingly abandoned field which used to be home to the town's gasworks, now starts to resemble the computer generated designs approved by district planners.

The Newmarket store is set to open in May, with the outlet expected to create around 30 new jobs in the town.

Pictures by drone pilot Phil Fuller show the progress of the eagerly anticipated supermarket, with aerial images dating between late 2019 to the weekend charting the progress of the site.

The land was once set to be home to Morrison's, but the Bradford-based supermarket sold the site off to Aldi in 2017 after it halted its expansion programme.

In 2020, when the coronavirus first ripped through the country and the government effectively shut down the economy, work stopped at the site with many concerned it would be shelved.

Building at the site soon started, but the opening date had slipped back as a result.

As well as revealing the opening date for the Newmarket store at the start of the month, the German supermarket giant also said when its two other new stores in Suffolk will open.

In Ipswich the new store in Europa Way will open its doors in April, while Stowmarket's Gipping Way supermarket will start welcoming customers in June.

Like Newmarket, both of the stores are expected to create 30 new jobs.

The budget supermarket has so far spent £7 million on its new stores in Suffolk, and is part of its ambitions to have 1,200 stores across the country by 2025.

Giles Hurley, Aldi's chief said: "We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either don’t have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.

