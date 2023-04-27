A charity set up by a former Royal Marines officer to help wounded servicemen and women recover from their physical and mental scars has forged a special link with Newmarket through its work with Racing Welfare and Newmarket Academy.

Horseback UK was founded in 2008 when Jock and Emma Hutchison moved to Ferrar, in Aberdeenshire, planning to set up a business using American quarter horses and western-style riding for visitors to explore the scenery around their new home.

Instead, the Hutchisons had the idea of using the horses to support therapy for former military personnel who had suffered life-changing physical or mental injuries to recover and learn new skills in a life-enhancing environment.

Veteran Jay Hare, left, with Hugh Anderson whose marathon effort helped his charity

Those aims have expanded since it was founded 15 years ago, to include programmes for emergency service staff and NHS and care home workers dealing with the mental aftermath of the Covid pandemic. A crossover has also been formed with Newmarket-based Racing Welfare which shares not only an equine link but also a common ethos of care.

And through Horseback UK’s schools development programme combined with the Godolphin Beacon Project sponsored by Sheikh Mohammed’s racing and breeding operation, students at Newmarket Academy have been gaining inspiration from a man who has rapidly become a hero to many of them.

During Jay Hare's three tours of duty as a Royal Marine in Afghanistan he was injured twice, once by a suicide bomber and then by standing on an IED.

He lost his left leg below the knee, a number of fingers and his left eye and suffered extensive shrapnel wounds and significant facial disfigurement for which he needed 11 operations to rebuild his face.

Jay was helped during his recovery by Horseback UK and has gone on to become its course director.

Through the Godolphin Beacon Project, which aims to raise the ambitions of students at Newmarket Academy and help give them the confidence and tools to pursue them, Jay has visited the school on a number of occasions including earlier this week when he spent two days with 13 and 14 years olds in Year 10, sharing his own inspirational story and working with them on leadership, team building and communication skills.

"After a number of visits, the students all know Jay and his story and have googled him. There's certainly a bit of hero-worship going on," said Danielle Dawson, the academy’s co-ordinator for the Beacon Project.

"We, as a school, are so grateful to Penny Taylor at Godolphin for organising all the logistics for Jay to spend time with our students,” she added.

Cementing further the relationship between Horseback UK and Godolphin, Hugh Anderson, managing director of Godolphin, completed his fifth London Marathon on Sunday in 4hr 04mins and raised £18,300 for the charity.

“As what I call a ‘fortunate veteran’ with a background in the Royal Navy and a love of horses, I am delighted to have raised so much for a cause so close to my heart and I’m very grateful to everyone for being incredibly generous,” said Mr Anderson, whose PA Amanda Black completed the course in 5hrs 59mins in aid of Racing Welfare, despite an injury to her foot.

HR manager Joe Bedford, who is running a marathon for every letter of the alphabet, crossed the ‘L’ off his list in 4hrs 07mins leaving three letters outstanding.

The fourth member of the Godolphin squad, Neil Pollard, work rider for Sheikh Mohammed’s operation, was expected to run but had to pull out because of illness.