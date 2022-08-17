A man has been taken to hospital following a medical incident at a pub in Newmarket.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to The Golden Lion pub in the High Street at 3.43pm after a customer alerted a member of staff to the man.

The pub, which is run by Wetherspoon, was shut while paramedics dealt with the incident, before reopening at 5pm.

Emergency services have been called to The Golden Lion in Newmarket. Picture: JD Wetherspoon

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called to a medical emergency at 3.43pm on the High Street in Newmarket.

"Two ambulances, a senior paramedic and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to the scene. The patient, an adult man, was transported by road to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment.”

Wetherspoon spokesperson Eddie Gershon said: "Wetherspoon would like to thank the customer for drawing attention to the man in distress and our prayers and thoughts are with the man who was taken to hospital."