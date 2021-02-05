An emergency doctor, whose own air ambulance team helped save her life, says she is now even more committed to helping others in their time of need.

Dr Patricia Mills, of Lidgate, near Newmarket, who has been flying with East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) for four years, was walking her Labrador Ralph close to her home when they were both hit by a van. She blacked out temporarily, but when she regained consciousness she quickly knew that she was not in a good way.

“I could feel from the way I was breathing that my ribs were definitely broken, and I was in quite a lot of pain. It was hard to move, and I wasn’t sure what had happened to Ralph at first.

Dr Patricia Mills is an emergency doctor with the East Anglian Air Ambulance

“The driver of the van stopped and then someone else came by and stopped to help, too. I have to admit, I was more worried about Ralph than myself at this point. He came to lie by my side but was crying and couldn’t stand.

“As they called 999 I remember saying ‘tell them I’m major trauma positive’, as I was really concerned that one of my broken ribs would have punctured one of my organs, something I have seen first-hand in so many of our patients. I knew what the risks were if I didn’t get the right help quickly.

Within minutes of the call being made, the Anglia Two crew of critical care paramedics, Liam Sagi and Dr Chris Chadwick, and pilots Paul Smith and Jonny Bushell, were on their way, not knowing it was one of their colleagues in need of help.

Dr Patricia Mills was hit by a van while out walking her dog

Liam Sagi even joked on the flight: “I think Mills lives round here, perhaps she’ll see us land and come and help.”

Dr Mills spent 10 days in intensive care at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, – her injuries, all the ribs broken on her left side, a broken sternum and two broken vertebrae in her lower back.

“My chest wall was literally in pieces,” said Dr Mills.

“I had to have titanium plates fitted over my left ribs to fuse them back together, or they may never have healed, but I was incredibly lucky that my injuries weren’t worse.

She spent 10 days in intensive care at Addenbrooke's Hospital

“I now appreciate what we do even more. Being a patient hasn’t put me off at all, if anything I’m even keener to go and help other people now I’ve been on the other side of the incredible care we provide.”

