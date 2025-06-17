An Albanian national who hid more than a dozen bags of cocaine inside a deodorant container has been jailed.

Mirhat Nela, of no fixed address, was sentenced to two years and nine months’ imprisonment at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.

He admitted one count of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Jailed: Mirhat Nela. Picture: Suffolk Police

The court was told that Nela was arrested by officers in Old Station Road, Newmarket, on February 2.

A deodorant container was found in his car, which he had used to conceal 13 sealed bags of cocaine.

Following his sentencing, Sergeant George Laflin, of the Sentinel West Team, said: “Despite Nela’s best efforts to conceal the drugs within an empty deodorant container, the team were tenacious in locating them.

A deodorant container with cocaine inside was found in his car. Picture: Suffolk Police

“Due to the overwhelming evidence presented at court, he was left with no other option than to plead guilty.

“We see first-hand the misery that illicit drugs cause to our community, where they are also intrinsically linked to other crimes.

“Our job is to make Suffolk a hostile place for those that use the road network to commit crime and we will continue to ensure that those who choose to do so will be dealt with robustly.”