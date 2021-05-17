Newmarket's long awaited Aldi will open next month, the supermarket chain has announced.

The town's Exning Road store will open its doors for the first time on June 3, with customers being welcomed in from 8am.

From June 3 the store will be open Monday to Saturday between 8am and 10pm, and on Sunday customers can shop between 10am and 4pm.

Newmarket's Aldi will open from June 3, the firm has announced today. Picture: Phil Fuller

The store has created almost 40 new jobs in the town, and will be run by store manager Annie Harrison.

Ms Harrison said: "We’re really looking forward to opening the first Aldi store here in Newmarket. It’s set to be a great day and it’ll be lovely to welcome our new customers into the store and provide them with access to affordable, high quality food."

The land was once set to be home to Morrison's, but the Bradford-based supermarket sold the site off to Aldi in 2017 after it halted its expansion programme.

The site in Newmarket's Exning Road was once home to the town's gasworks. Picture: Phil Fuller

In 2020, when the coronavirus first ripped through the country and the government effectively shut down the economy, work stopped at the site with many concerned it would be shelved.

Other Aldi's are being built in Suffolk, as the company ramps up the competition in the country's already hugely competitive grocery sector.

Ipswich's new Aldi in Europea Way opened its doors in April, while Stowmarket's Gipping Way supermarket will start welcoming customers in June.

The budget supermarket has so far spent £7 million on its new stores in Suffolk, and is part of its ambitions to have 1,200 stores across the country by 2025.

