A Fagin-style operation using children, believed to be as young as six, to steal from Newmarket shops was foiled thanks to the quick thinking of the off-duty town ranger.

Russell Bradnam spotted a van he thought looked suspicious, parked in the service road at the back of Wetherspoons on Saturday and borrowed a shop radio from the Holland and Barrett store in The Guineas to alert other businesses linked through the radio scheme.

At around 10.50am, staff at the town’s B&M store had called police when three boys, believed to be aged between six and 10, were spotted stealing toys from the shelves. Mr Bradnam heard the message and then spotted a boy matching the description given approaching the van.

Newmarket High Street where child thieves targeted an art shop

Some 20 minutes after the B&M incident, Tindalls reported the theft of £50 worth of paint from its art department by the same three boys. The police by then had been alerted to the van by Mr Bradnam.

“The police spoke to the adults in the van and discovered the children had been instructed by their parents to carry out the thefts, knowing the children were too young to be arrested,” said Mr Bradnam. “All of them have now been banned from stores in the town and all the stolen goods were recovered.”

Some 35 town businesses are now linked through the shop radio scheme and Mr Bradnam, who works for Newmarket BID, is busy recruiting more. Shop owners can also have access to a Shopsafe app, which provides details of incidents and security camera footage of known thieves.

On Friday, at around 2.45pm, a woman walked out of TK Maxx with a trolley full of baby clothes she had not paid for. It is believed she loaded her haul into a vehicle waiting for her in the car park. On the same day staff in Boots, Holland and Barrett, Iceland and Superdrug foiled would-be thieves trying to steal from their businesses.