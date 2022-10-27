A Red Lodge woman who relies on buses to get to work in Newmarket said the unreliability of the current service is leaving people marooned in the village.

Chef, Zenida Partridge, who works at The Bull pub, relies on a 7am Stephensons-run service to get her into town but said often the bus just doesn’t turn up.

“I am left standing at the bus stop with no bus and the next one not due for another three hours,” said Zenida. “In the past I have had to pay £25 for a taxi just to get to work and then I have to finish early so I don’t miss the last bus at 5.10pm which understandably my work is not very happy about. I have lost count of how many times I have emailed and telephoned Stephensons customer service.”

Zenida Partridge with Ivy Dias, Connie Harvey, Zenida Partridge with Patricia Ty and Harry Bye at a bus stop in Thistle Way, Red Lodge. Picture: Mark Westley

Because she suffers with epilepsy, Zenida does not drive and getting into Newmarket by train is not an option because she would still have to get to the rail station in Kennett.

“It is just a very stressful situation and my epilepsy is triggered by stress and anxiety,” said Zenida.

“We should be able to rely on a regular bus service. We need better transport.

“They keep on building houses here in Red Lodge but there are elderly people, single parents, young people who can’t get anywhere because there are no buses. And people need to get into Newmarket to do their shopping as shops like Iceland which sells cheaper food don’t deliver here any more.”

On Tuesday, it was announced that Essex-based Stephensons was to take over the Newmarket town service (12A), the number 12 Newmarket to Cambridge express service; the number 11 Newmarket to Cambridge service via Burwell, Reach, Swaffham Prior, Lode, and Quy, and the Newmarket to Ely service, now the number 112 which calls at two stops in Soham and at The Chequers in Fordham.

In Suffolk, Stephensons is also running the 16 and 16A services between Newmarket, Mildenhall and Bury St Edmunds and the 311 Exning to Bury St Edmunds services which also takes students to St Benedict’s Catholic School, West Suffolk College, and the Abbeygate Sixth Form College.

Dr Nik Johnson, mayor of the Cambridge and Peterborough Combined Authority, which has set aside £1.7million to subsidise operators to keep routes running, said: “Buses are a lifeline for so many of our residents and communities. So getting services back on almost all of those routes is a huge achievement. But we know our work on retaining an effective bus network is far from over.”