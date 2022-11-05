Home   Newmarket   News   Article

All lanes of the A14 eastbound near Newmarket have reopened following a vehicle fire

By Tamika Green
tamika.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:38, 05 November 2022
 | Updated: 10:42, 05 November 2022

All lanes of the A14 eastbound near Newmarket are now open following a vehicle fire.

Fire crews were called to the incident at 9.10am between junction 35 and junction 37.

Recovery was called to the scene and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received a stop time at 10.08am.

All lanes of the A14 between junctions 35 and 37 near Newmarket are now open following vehicle fire
National Highways East has tweeted that delays are moving well.

There were no reported casualties.

