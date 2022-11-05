More news, no ads

All lanes of the A14 eastbound near Newmarket are now open following a vehicle fire.

Fire crews were called to the incident at 9.10am between junction 35 and junction 37.

Recovery was called to the scene and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received a stop time at 10.08am.

National Highways East has tweeted that delays are moving well.

There were no reported casualties.