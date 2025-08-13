Thousands roared into Newmarket’s July Course at the weekend for some prehistoric fun.

Dinosaur Day, part of Newmarket Racecourses’ popular Summer Saturday series, drew in more than 7,000 visitors for a day of family entertainment and live racing.

One of the highlights was the return of Zeus — Europe’s largest walking T-Rex — who once again wowed crowds as he explored the course.

The event has been hailed a success. Picture: Mark Westley

Otto, two, with Nannie Tina from Red Lodge and Haverhill. Picture: Mark Westley

William King, six, from Sudbury. Picture: Mark Westley

Melissa and Alex, five, from Cambridge. Picture: Mark Westley

Visitors also enjoyed the virtual reality Dinosaur Dome, hands-on craft workshops and a mini museum offering the chance to learn more about the creatures that once roamed the earth.

The feature race of the day, the Newsells Park Stud Sweet Solera Stakes, was won by Dance to the Music for trainer Charlie Appleby.

Racecourse director Sophie Able said: “We were so pleased to welcome so many families and children to our Dinosaur Day once again this year.

Hallie Stallwood, six, from Ipswich. Picture: Mark Westley

Harper Pope and Ruby Wells from Linton.

Santi, two, and Grandad Richard from Sawston. Picture: Mark Westley

Zeus, Europe’s largest walking T-Rex. Pictures: Mark Westley

“The aim for our Summer Saturday fixtures is to have a variety throughout the year, with each one offering something for a different demographic.

“From our Boots and Bridles Raceday to Dinosaur Day, our aim is that anyone interested in coming to the racecourse can find something they would enjoy.”

Sophie said the day followed in the footsteps of the Debenhams July Festival and Betfred Guineas Festival in recording increased crowd numbers compared to last year.

William King, six, from Sudbury.

Noah Bastiani, four, from Red Lodge.

Harry and Lucy Streatfield, eight and six, from Bury St Edmunds.

Willow, Poppy, Lilly and Elowen Robinson-Walker from Cambridge.

The July Course’s Summer Saturday season will conclude on August 23 with the historic Town Plate — a race first run in Newmarket in 1666.