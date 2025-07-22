Take a look at all of the best pictures after a town welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla today.

Hundreds of people flocked to Newmarket High Street ahead of their Majesties arrival outside the King Edward VII Memorial Hall shortly after 12.15pm.

The Royals met figures from across Suffolk, including Ipswich Town chairman Mark Ashton, and interacted with members of the public along the High Street, after a visit to the National Stud this morning.

Newmarket rolled out the red carpet to welcome the King and Queen to Newmarket today. Pictures: Mark Westley

Zach and Rosie, head boy and head girl at Exning Primary School, also met the King and Queen.

Their Majesties then visited The Jockey Club Rooms to meet staff and members of the club, with artefacts from the National Horseracing Museum on display.

Earlier this year, the Queen became patron of Newmarket’s British Racing School having visited the Snailwell Road complex, which is also home to the town’s Pony Academy, as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations in 2023.

Zach Line and Rosie O'Brien, head boy and head girl at Exning Primary School, met the King and Queen

She has also followed in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law by becoming patron of the town’s National Horseracing Museum.

The final stage of their visit saw them view a painting of Queen Elizabeth II with Gold Cup winner, Estimate.