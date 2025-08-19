Hundreds of people trotted along to a unique horse sports event in Newmarket over the weekend.

Featuring arena polo, gymnastics and horse ball, The National Horseracing Museum, in Palace Street, hosted its ‘Equine Games’ on Sunday.

Chloe Geering, yard manager, said the event went smoothly, with warmer weather than expected.

National Horseracing Museum horse games. Picture: Mecha Morton

She estimated more than 200 people attended.

Chloe said: “It was a lovely day, with groups including both young children and adults and a good chance to show off some of the up and coming sports.

“The vaulting (horse gymnastics) in particular left people awe-struck. It was beautiful to see the horses in action.

National Horseracing Museum horse games. Picture: Mecha Morton

“People thanked me personally for putting on the event. I feel they had a great time, which made organising it worthwhile.”

“We hope to make this an annual event during the school holidays and that some of these sports will become more popular in the coming years.”

During the event, the public were also offered the chance to walk around the museum, meet and greet with horses or have a go on a racehorse simulator.

In the future, Chloe said, she hoped there would be an opportunity for the public to try their hands at the sports themselves at the museum.

National Horseracing Museum horse games. Picture: Mecha Morton

She plans to run future events over two days or at multiple points in the year.

Chloe added: “A lot of people don’t know we’re dog friendly. If someone wants to bring their dog or get them used to horses is free to pop by.”

National Horseracing Museum horse games. Picture: Mecha Morton

The event was held in support of the museum’s Horse Play exhibition, which runs until the end of the year.