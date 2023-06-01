In one of her first official engagements since the Coronation, Queen Camilla visited a prestigious racing school and museum in a Suffolk town.

Having been opened by the then Prince of Wales in November 1983, the Queen returned to the British Racing School in Newmarket to honour its 40th anniversary.

This was followed by a visit to the National Horseracing Museum outside the British Sporting Art Trust (BAST), with whom Her Majesty has close ties with, where she unveiled the painting of the Belvoir Huntsman named John Holliday.

British Racing School, Newmarket, welcomes Queen Camilla

Once she had arrived at the British Racing School, the Queen was in bright spirits as she was met by Lady De Ramsey, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire and made her other introductions, before heading towards the Newmarket Pony Academy barn.

The visit to Newmarket was originally due to have taken place in March but was postponed at the last minute due to bad weather impacting on the Royal visitor’s transport arrangements.

Despite the several months delay, her presence was warmly greeted with blushing students and horses in the barn, as the Queen went round and talked with the pupils aged eight to 17 from the pony academy as well as the Riding A Dream Academy.

While conversing with the pupils, she also showed her love for horses as she petted the horses with a big smile etched across her face.

Amongst the people in the barn was Khadijah Mellah, winner of the 2019 Magnolia Cup, who is also the first hijab-wearing jockey in a competitive British horse race.

“Honestly this is like literally living the dream,” 22-year-old Khadijah said.

“It’s a bit of a weird one too as I met her before the Coronation, but I was just so delighted to see her again and she gave some encouraging wisdom to us too which was nice.”

A student of the Riding A Dream Academy, 15-year-old Kai, was also delighted to meet the Queen.

“I had never met her before and it was a bit nerve-wracking, but I’m now feeling great.”

After watching year 11 students perform jumping lessons on their horses, the Queen made her way through Pearce Barn where she was greeted with more horses and students, taking time to have conversations with them in each pen.

She particularly enjoyed providing a polo mint to a horse named Percy Toplis, who also loved receiving the little treat from Her Majesty.

In the main yard of the racing school, the Queen met with the best turned out horses and gave all three a combination of rubbing and patting while laughing with the accompanying students.

Her Majesty was then given a demonstration of a racing simulator by a trainee before watching a balance workshop led by Senior Jockey Coach, Richard Perham.

Rounding off her visit at the school, staff and trainees lined the main yard as the Queen unveiled a plaque marking the 40th anniversary of the school.

Queen Camilla was also handed a painting depicting two racing horses by trainee, Sophie Bees.