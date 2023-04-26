Students from Newmarket Academy were at the Rowley Mile for the start of the new season and to find out more about careers in the racing industry.

The visit by 22 Year 9 pupils on Thursday for the final day of the three-day Craven Meeting was organised through the academy's Godolphin Beacon project and delivered by the Racing to School organisation. At the racecourse the youngsters had the opportunity to find out about some of the roles and careers available at the course, both directly and indirectly involved with the racing in dustry.

The students saw all aspects of a racehorse’s day at the course, from its arrival at the horsebox park to the pre-parade ring and paddock through to participation in a race.

Students from Newmarket Academy get the chance to see inside one of the media trucks at the Rowley Mile

Year 9 students from Newmarket Academy on course at the Rowley Mile

Students get the chance to see inside one of the media trucks trucks at the Rowley Mile

What it's all about...students watch the finish of one of Thursday's racing

Members of the Racing to School team were on hand to provide information for the students

Former Academy student Michael Vokins with two of the students on Thursday's visit Pictures by Mark Westley

Former Academy student Michael Vokins who now works in racing

Time to study the form using one of the racecards

While at the course they also learned about hospitality, visited the press room and were able to see inside one of the media trucks to see how race meetings are televised. Newmarket Journal photographer Mark Westley also gave the students the benefit of his expertise explaining the role of a photographer on race day.

And former Newmarket Academy student, Michael Vokins, who now works for town trainer, Harry Eustace, talked to the students about how taking part in the Godolphin Beacon Project when he was in school inspired him to work in racing stables.

Teacher Danielle Dawson, the Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project co-ordinator, said: “Hearing directly from employers and employees about employment and the skills that are valued in the workplace we hope will help the students as they pursue their ambitions.”