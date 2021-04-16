A man accused of murdering a mother-of-two at her Newmarket home said he was ‘going to string up or kill her’ in the lead up to her death, a court has been told.

Charles Jessop, 29, is accused of murdering Clare Nash at her Brickfields Avenue home on January 16 last year, and yesterday Ipswich Crown Court was told he threatened to kill either himself or her in the month before she died.

At the time of Miss Nash’s death, Jessop was living in the town’s Bakers Row, at an address he shared with Lauren Murphy and her boyfriend Sean Jackson.

Miss Murphy said that, in late December, she and Mr Jackson returned to the house and heard Jessop throwing furniture around in his room.

Standing in the witness box Miss Murphy recalled the ‘scary’ experience and told the jury when asked what was happening Jessop replied: “I have had enough. I am either going to string up or I’m going to kill her.”

Keir Monteith, defence, said Jessop did not say he was ‘going to kill her’, but Miss Murphy replied: “It was in the same sentence.”

Mr Monteith said that Miss Nash, too, had told her that she would kill Jessop ‘if he went out of line’.

“She was mimicking how Charlie shouted at her. If he does anything out of line I’m going to kill him and I’m not joking,” the court was told.

Mr Monteith read from Miss Murphy’s statement which described their relationship. “They were really toxic for each other, they were just driving each other crazy,” he said.

Ipswich Crown Court was told about how the couple had previously moved knives out of the kitchen, and that Jessop had once rifled through a kitchen drawer to find a blade.

And the jury was also told of an alleged incident at the Bakers Row house on December 3.

Sean Jackson told the court Miss Nash and Jessop had been arguing, and that she was telling him she wanted to leave.

During the argument, the court heard, Mr Jackson then grabbed Jessop to move him out of the way, and allowed her to get past.

He said Jessop calmed down within less than a minute, and the pair then went to Miss Nash’s home in Studlands Park.

But when they got there they continued to argue and, according to a statement made to police on December 4, he slapped her so hard it caused her to lose her balance.

Pc Nathan Butcher, who interviewed her, was told the slap came after he told her ‘it’s drink and drugs or me’ and she replied ‘it’s drink and drugs any day’.

In the statement to Pc Butcher, she said she did not want to take the charges any further and he evaluated her risk as ‘medium’.

Jessop denies murder, and his defence is that anti-depressant drug citalopram had affected his state of mind.

The jury was told after the alleged murder antidepressants were found in Jessop’s room and that some were crushed up next to a note as if he had been snorting them.

The trial continues.

