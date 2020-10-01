Haverhill DJ Andy Palazon and Newmarket fitness instructor Ben Blowes will find out tomorrow if they have made it through to the national final of the illustrious Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

Both men have been shortlisted in the Fundraiser of the Year category for the Anglia region.

The winner will be announced on the Anglia TV news programme tomorrow teatime.

Andy Palazon in his 'Disco Kitchen'. Image: ITV

Videos about Ben and Andy's shortlisting for the award were broadcast on Anglia News yesterday.

Andy has so far raised £52,700 since March for the Haverhill-based charity, The Joshua Tarrant Trust (JTT) through his Facebook group, Disco Kitchen.

The money raised will cover the charity's costs for an entire year, including the funding of three staff members at the Brainbow rehabilitation unit for children with brain tumours at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Andy Palazon, founder of the Disco Kitchen Facebook group in Haverhill has been shortlisted for the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award or the Anglia region. Contributed picture

Disco Kitchen was set up by Andy in the early stages of the Coronavirus lockdown in March as a way of streaming his live sets into people's homes, just for fun.

That evolved into an opportunity to raise money for the JTT, through donations, raffles and the sale of merchandise, and gained the backing of numerous other DJs who have given up their own time to play sets of their own.

Ben, who lives in Gazeley, near Newmarket, has been nominated as one of the six finalists in the Anglia region in recognition of his fundraising over the past decade or so.

Ben Blowes. Picture by Mark Westley

In that time he has raised about £50,000 for various good causes, including the NHS and individuals in need.

In 2017, he broke the Guinness World Record for running the fastest marathon carrying a household appliance weighing 25 kilos after completing the London Marathon with a tumble dryer on his back.

He has also run 33 marathons and a 100-mile race.

