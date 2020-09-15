A popular landlady who ran The Fox pub near Newmarket for more than 30 years has died.

Val Jacobs ran The Fox in Ousden but left the village back in 2008 when she retired and went to live in Alcester in Warwickshire.

Sheila Mitchell, one of her closest friends who lives in Newmarket's Bury Road, said: “She had a slight stroke about eight weeks ago and was taken to hospital in Worcester. She then suffered a massive heart attack and died on August 30.”

Val Jacobs died on August 31 after having suffered a heart attack

Mrs Jacobs was a popular figure in Ousden for some 35 years and her pub attracted patrons from all over the Newmarket area.

“She was always happy and always had a big smile on her face,” said Mrs Mitchell.

“The pub was very successful when Val was behind the bar,” said Mrs Mitchell, who lived in Ousden for some 45 years before moving into Newmarket, “but like all pubs it was hit by the smoking ban and trade started to fall away.”

Divorced, Mrs Jacobs is survived by her daughter Gail and granddaughter Willow. She also leaves a brother Robert Dean.

The funeral service will be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium, near Leamington Spa, on Friday.

