Two Suffolk-based amateur jockeys training for a charity race were reminded of the difference they are making when they met an Addenbrooke's Macmillan cancer nurse on her day off.

Vicky McMorran, a skin cancer nurse, went to meet racers Kerry Humphries, 30, and Lucy Horan, 27, at Varian Stable in Newmarket after the pair were selected to take part in the 10th Ernest Cooper Macmillan ‘Ride of Their Lives’ race.

Vicky explained to the jockeys how donations help her team provide care for people with melanoma, non-melanoma and rare skin cancers, and how three of the team's nursing posts have been created using funds.

Amateur jockeys Kerry Humphries (left) and Lucy Horan (right) met Macmillan nurse Vicky McMorran at Varian Stable Picture: Photo Mynott via Macmillan Cancer Support (55124643)

She said: “Without people like you I wouldn’t be doing the job I’m doing. It’s no exaggeration to say that Macmillan has helped to shape our team in a really significant way and has allowed us to keep pace with the growing number of patients who are living longer with advanced melanoma.”

“From a medical perspective, these individuals are faring much better than generations of skin cancer patients who have come before them. But without access to the practical and emotional support we can provide, their chances of living well with cancer can be hugely reduced.”

Macmillan offers a range of support to those living with cancer, from helping patients manage the side effects of treatment, to navigating their recovery from surgery and pointing them, and their families, in the right direction for financial support.

Vicky (right) has quite the audience as she tells the riders about her job. Picture: Photo Mynott via Macmillan (55124656)

Vicky said: “When someone is diagnosed with skin cancer, they have a lot of questions. But those questions don’t necessarily come when they’re seeing the doctor, they may come afterwards.

“There’s a lot of information to absorb as you’re whisked through appointments with dermatologists, plastic surgeons and oncologists, and getting your head round this, and the treatment options open to you, can be a real challenge on your own.

“In an ideal world, every patient would have access to a specialist cancer nurse who understands how their specific diagnosis can impact every area of their life and can provide the help they need to live fully and recover well.”

Vicky joins Kerry as she tacks up Mystery Fox ahead of his morning exercise Picture: Photo Mynott via Macmillan (55124852)

Kerry and Lucy will be taking part in the Ernest Cooper Macmillan ‘Ride of Their Lives’ race which takes place at the York Racecourse on June 11.

Kerry said: “My mum took part in the race in 2015 and she did it for her sister and her nan who had respective diagnoses of ovarian and breast cancer. It was one of the best days of her life, she finished fifth, she raised lots of money and every year she asked me to apply when the applications came out, but I always said I wasn’t brave enough.

“Sadly, I lost my mum to suicide last year, so I’m riding in memory of her and also for Macmillan and the great work they do to help so many people.”

Lucy said: “Meeting Vicky and knowing what she does makes it all worth it…I’ll be thinking about the difference her team make to people with cancer as I go about raising as much money as possible.”

The trio braved the winds to watch Kerry, who works as a stable groom for trainer Roger Varian, put race winner Mystery Fox through his paces.

For the race, Kerry and Lucy must complete six months of intensive jocky training and raise £4,000 for Macmillan to guarantee their place. They will be competing against ten other amateur riders on race day.

To help the jockeys hit their fundraising targets you can donate via their JustGiving links.

For Kerry's justgiving page click here.

For Lucy's justgiving page click here.

More information on Macmillan Charity Raceday including tickets is available on the York Racecourse website.