Three people suffer serious injuries after collision involving ambulance and car between Kentford and Newmarket

By Charlie Masters
Published: 16:16, 20 December 2023
 | Updated: 16:51, 20 December 2023

An ambulance collided with a car between Newmarket and Kentford last night, with three people suffering serious injuries.

The incident was around 7.30pm in Bury Road.

It involved two vehicles, a marked transport ambulance, which was carrying two people and a driver, whilst the car, a blue VW Golf, just had a driver.

Picture: iStock
Two people in the ambulance, the female driver and a male passenger, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment. The second passenger, a woman, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a woman in the Golf, suffered serious injuries.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any relevant dashcam footage.

