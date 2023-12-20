Three people suffer serious injuries after collision involving ambulance and car between Kentford and Newmarket
An ambulance collided with a car between Newmarket and Kentford last night, with three people suffering serious injuries.
The incident was around 7.30pm in Bury Road.
It involved two vehicles, a marked transport ambulance, which was carrying two people and a driver, whilst the car, a blue VW Golf, just had a driver.
Two people in the ambulance, the female driver and a male passenger, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment. The second passenger, a woman, suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle, a woman in the Golf, suffered serious injuries.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any relevant dashcam footage.