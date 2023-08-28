Police and ambulance attend crash between motorbike and car in Stradishall near Newmarket
Published: 10:35, 28 August 2023
Police and ambulance services attended a two-vehicle crash outside a petrol station this morning in a Suffolk village.
Officers were called at 9.09am to reports of a crash between a motorbike and a car on the A143 in Stradishall, near Newmarket and Haverhill.
A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said that there were no serious injuries.
The car was a Range Rover and the motorbike was a Harley-Davidson.