Police and ambulance attend crash between motorbike and car in Stradishall near Newmarket

By Cameron Reid
-
cameron.reid@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:35, 28 August 2023

Police and ambulance services attended a two-vehicle crash outside a petrol station this morning in a Suffolk village.

Officers were called at 9.09am to reports of a crash between a motorbike and a car on the A143 in Stradishall, near Newmarket and Haverhill.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said that there were no serious injuries.

Officers were called this morning to reports of a crash between a motorbike and a car in Stradishall. Picture: Google Maps
The car was a Range Rover and the motorbike was a Harley-Davidson.

