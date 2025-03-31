Isleham Parish Council has awarded its highest honour, the Freedom of the Parish, to two people who have gone above and beyond for their community.

Walter Gunston and Ivy Rutterford were celebrated at a ceremony held at The Beeches last Friday for their commitment and selfless service to the village.

Walter was described as a ‘beacon of positivity’ for his dedication to keeping people connected during lockdown through daily walks and sharing photos with those unable to leave their homes.

Ivy Rutterford and Walter Gunston have received Freedom of the Parish awards. Picture: Keith Heppell

He also decorated his home to celebrate events including the Queen's 96th birthday, Armed Forces Day and Remembrance Sunday.

He has actively raised awareness on village issues, such as potholes, by sharing images to prompt action from local authorities.

After accepting the award, Walter said: “It was such a surprise. I am privileged and honoured and I thank the parish council for choosing me.

From left, Isleham Parish Council chairman Richard Radcliffe, Ivy Rutterford, Walter Gunston and vice chairman Chris Corbin. Picture: Keith Heppell

“We have a lovely community here in Isleham and I often get thanked for all the different things I do, but I just do it to help out where I can.”

Ivy’s dedication to Isleham spans more than 60 years after she moved to the village in her 20s.

She became an integral part of the community and, in 1993, she took over the care of the Isleham war memorial to ensure it was well-maintained — especially during Remembrance Day.

Her attention to detail, from planting seasonal flowers to caring for the poppies, demonstrated her commitment to preserving the village’s history and honouring those who served.

Ivy, who will be celebrating her 90th birthday at the weekend, said: “It’s just one of those things that I enjoyed doing.

“It’s a privilege to receive this award, I never expected it.”

Rachel Nouch, Isleham Parish Council clerk, said: “They have both put so much into community activities so it’s incredibly special to be able to say thank you in this way.

“Walter and Ivy bring so much joy to the community. They are truly cherished by residents.

“The parish council has never hosted an event like this before, but it was an absolute honour to celebrate them and grant this award.”