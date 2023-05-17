A four-star hotel has awarded employee of the year to an ‘exceptional’ and ‘dedicated’ worker.

Newmarket’s Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa, in Bury Road, has announced that Andy Whyte, nights and duty manager, is the winner.

Mr Whyte has watched the hotel grow in 13 years – including the opening of a spa 10 years ago and the addition of 25 rooms over the years.

Mr Whyte wins a weekend away at a hotel. Photo: Bedford Hotel and Spa

Noel Byrne, chief executive of Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa, said: “Andy is a very valued member of the team and a very worthy winner.

“Over his 13 years of service, Andy’s hard work, exceptional customer service and dedication have never wavered.

“He consistently gets nominated by his peers for employee of the month and is truly an asset to the hotel.”

Mr Bryne also congratulated the two runners up – Sonja Egan, housekeeping supervisor, and Eleanor Sturgeon from reception.

Mr Whyte was chosen by the hotel’s senior management, based on the nominations from heads of department for employee of the month over the last 12 months, and has been awarded a luxury weekend away in a hotel.

He said: “My favourite part of the job is the people.

“After all my years at the hotel, there are many guests who stay year on year, or even monthly, who I’m now on a first name basis with.

“I’ve gotten to know exactly what it is they want from their stay, to ensure their expectations are met every single time.

“I have loved witnessing the hotel transform from strength to strength.

Being a part of the evolution of the estate is very special to me. It’s why I’ve stayed working here for so long.”

Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa is the only four-star hotel in Newmarket.